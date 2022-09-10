'Suspect is down' following shooting involving Phoenix Police officers, department says

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

A "suspect is down" following a shooting involving Phoenix Police officers on the evening of Saturday, Sept. 10, the department says.

No officers were injured in the shooting which happened near 39th Avenue and Cactus Road.

All those believed to be involved in the shooting have been accounted for, police say.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.