Developing

'Suspect is down' following shooting involving Phoenix Police officers, department says

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 5:38PM
Crime and Public Safety
PHOENIX - A "suspect is down" following a shooting involving Phoenix Police officers on the evening of Saturday, Sept. 10, the department says.

No officers were injured in the shooting which happened near 39th Avenue and Cactus Road.

All those believed to be involved in the shooting have been accounted for, police say.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

