Expand / Collapse search

Suspect killed after confronting SWAT team in Mesa

By
Published  March 21, 2024 12:20pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

MESA, Ariz. - The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says deputies were serving a high-risk search warrant for a suspect believed to be armed and dangerous just after 3 a.m. on Thursday.

MCSO says the suspect fired shots towards deputies, then barricaded himself in the home near Ellsworth Road and University Drive. The suspect later exited the home with a rifle and confronted three members of the SWAT team.

Deputies involved in shooting death in Mesa

One man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in the East Valley that required a Maricopa County SWAT response.

He was shot and killed by the deputies.

The suspect's name has not been released.

No deputies were hurt.

Map of the area where the barricade situation took place: