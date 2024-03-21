Suspect killed after confronting SWAT team in Mesa

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says deputies were serving a high-risk search warrant for a suspect believed to be armed and dangerous just after 3 a.m. on Thursday.

MCSO says the suspect fired shots towards deputies, then barricaded himself in the home near Ellsworth Road and University Drive. The suspect later exited the home with a rifle and confronted three members of the SWAT team.

He was shot and killed by the deputies.

The suspect's name has not been released.

No deputies were hurt.

Map of the area where the barricade situation took place: