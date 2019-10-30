Suspect sought following stabbing at Tempe gas station
TEMPE, Ariz. - One person has been hospitalized with serious injuries and a suspect is on the loose following a stabbing at a Tempe gas station.
According to Tempe police, officers found a man who had been stabbed at the Pride gas station near Apache Boulevard and McClintock Road early Wednesday morning.
Police say the victim was taken to the hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.
Officers are still searching for the suspect, but no description has been released.