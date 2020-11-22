Suspect sought in Phoenix shoe store armed robbery case

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying an armed robbery suspect following an incident at West Side Shoes near 51st Avenue and Indian School Road.

Take a look at the surveillance video. On Oct. 17 at approximately 5:08 p.m., police say "the suspect committed an armed robbery by trying to steal items and pointing a gun at store employees."

Male robbery suspect at West Side Shoes on Oct. 17, 2020.

The suspect left the store and did not take any property.

He is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 30 years old, 150 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes. He has facial tattoos over both temples. At the time, he was wearing a red baseball cap, grey t-shirt with a white "Lucky Brand" logo on the front, dark blue pants, red shoes, and a black face mask. He had a black backpack and was armed with a handgun.

If you have any information about this case, call Silent Witness. You can remain anonymous and receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for tips leading to an arrest or indictment.

Advertisement

TIP LINE: (480) WITNESS