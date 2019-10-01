Suspect wanted for slashing tires in Phoenix neighborhood

It was a rude awakening for some people in a Phoenix neighborhood after police say someone slashed several tires overnight.

According to Phoenix police, a woman reported seeing a suspect slash her tires near 83rd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road. As officers were investigating, additional reports were received of other tires being slashed in the same neighborhood.

A witness tells FOX 10 up to three dozen tires were slashed, however, police have not released an exact number.

The suspect is described as a man in his early-20s, with a thin build and was wearing a white shirt and pants.

If you have any information, please call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.