Suspect wanted for stabbing woman at Wild Horse Pass Casino: FBI

Authorities are looking for a man who they say attacked a woman last weekend in the parking lot of Wild Horse Pass Casino near Chandler.

The incident happened at 7:30 p.m. on July 30 in the parking lot of the casino.

The FBI says the suspect was loitering in the parking lot when he stabbed a 31-year-old Phoenix woman several times after she parked and got out of her car.

After the stabbing, the suspect got into a white crew cab pickup truck and drove away.

The woman is currently recovering at a hospital.

"The white pickup-truck did not have a license plate but does have a distinctive appearance with a brush guard, light tint on the front windows, dark tint on the rear windows and damage to the right rear quarter panel," the FBI said. "The truck is also missing the tailgate."

If you have any information, you're asked to call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI, or email tips.fbi.gov.