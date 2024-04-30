Suspected DUI driver fled from rollover crash in west Phoenix, police say

An allegedly impaired driver who police say ran away from the scene of a rollover crash early Tuesday morning in west Phoenix was taken into custody.

The crash happened at around 1:45 a.m. on April 30 at the intersection of 43rd Avenue and McDowell Road.

Phoenix Police say officers responded to the scene and found an injured driver who was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

The other driver involved in the crash, 35-year-old Cordero Duckworth, fled from the scene but was found nearby, police said.

"[Duckworth] was processed for DUI and issued a citation in lieu of detention reference multiple charges to include DUI and failing to remain at the scene of a Collison," Sgt. Rob Scherer said. "The investigation into the collision resulted in the fact finding that Duckworth was the driver of the at fault vehicle."

Map of where the crash happened