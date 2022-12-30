Tampa Bay Bucs' Blaine Gabbert helps rescue passengers after helicopter crash near Davis Islands

You can watch the Tampa police press conference in the live player above.

TAMPA, Fla. - After a helicopter plunged into Hillsborough Bay off Davis Islands, the occupants were able to escape the aircraft – but it was the jet ski riders that lifted them out of the water. One of them was the Buccaneers' backup quarterback, Blaine Gabbert.

One of the chopper occupants was a man named Hunter Hupp, who was visiting from Philadelphia. The 28-year-old planned a helicopter tour as a Christmas gift for his parents. But the scenic ride didn't go as planned.

Photo of Hunter Hupp and his parents inside the helicopter before the tour began. (Photo provided by Hupp family)

Shortly after 5 p.m., Tampa police were called to the area of Peter O. Knight Airport after receiving a report of the helicopter sinking in the bay. According to police, a helicopter with a pilot and three passengers took off from the airport for a one-hour tour of the Bay Area.

Hupp told FOX 13 they were returning to the airport at the conclusion of their tour.

"We had a beautiful flight… saw some manatees at the power plant," he recalled. "We could see the shore. I honestly thought I was videoing the touchdown, but unfortunately, I didn't get that."

Helicopter in Hillsborough Bay (Photo provided by Tampa Police Department)

That's when he said they heard a loud banging noise.

"I was like, ‘Was that a bird we just hit?’" Hupp said he asked the pilot. "He had a very stern look on his face and he said, ‘Um, this doesn’t look too good.'"

An aerial view of the helicopter on Friday, Dec. 30, after it was pulled from Hillsborough Bay.

Hupp said the pilot attempted to throttle back up, but the helicopter had no power.

"He said, ‘We’re about to make a water landing.' Everyone tried to remember where he pointed out where the life vests were — something you never think you're going to have to use," Hupp said.

Investigators said the chopper crashed about 300 feet from shore.

Hupp described the frantic moments after the helicopter ended up in the bay, saying it tipped left and quickly began taking on water.

"Those things fill up quickly, let me tell you that," he described. "I thought we'd have a little bit more buoyant time."

His parents were the first ones to make it out of the aircraft, and Hupp said he was the last one to escape.

"At this point, the whole entire thing was submerged, I am fully underwater. It's one of those movie scenes where you take your last breath up in the little bubble that's left," he recalled. "I seriously thought that I was a goner."

He struggled to free himself, getting tangled in the headset cables and seatbelts.

Thankfully, Hupp, his parents, and the pilot all made it out safely in the end.

"I count my lucky stars this morning," he told FOX 13 on Friday morning. "We all woke up. Today is the best day ever."

Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Next thing they knew, two men on jet skis were heading their way. Hupp recalled that they helped his 63-year-old dad on one jet ski, and assisted in helping him and his 59-year-old mother on the other. They slowly brought them to shore.

One of the riders was Gabbert, a 12th-year pro who backed up Brady the past two seasons. The 33-year-old lives on Davis Islands in a gated community where several other Bucs players – including Brady – have called home.

Meanwhile, members of the Tampa Police Department Marine Unit retrieved the pilot, a 33-year-old man, from the water.

"We often say we cannot do our jobs well without our community, and we are safer together," said Tampa Police Interim Chief Lee Bercaw. "Yesterday, was an amazing example of teamwork. This is why this area is known as Champa Bay."

It wasn't until Friday morning that Hupp learned Gabbert was one of the rescuers. He said a FOX Sports reporter called him for an interview and delivered the news.

"He was very humble the whole time. He was super nice," Hupp described. "I think my mom climbed on the back of his. He had two buddies out that and my dad on the back of theirs. Seeing three grown men on a jet ski was kind of funny – after the fact."

For Hupp, he vowed he will never ride a helicopter again.

"I can say I’ve been up in a helicopter," he said, "but I can’t say I’ve successfully landed in a helicopter."

Tampa police are holding a press conference Friday at One Buc Place, alongside Gabbert. There, they will release body camera footage of the rescue. The live news conference can be viewed in the live player above.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 13 for updates.