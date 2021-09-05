Tarantula sheds old exoskeleton in hypnotizing timelapse video

A Reno, Nevada man captured a hypnotizing timelapse of his pet tarantula molting at his home on Aug. 19.

Jason Bauer's video shows his adult female Mexican flame knee tarantula shedding her old exoskeleton, leaving what looks to be her body double as she steps away from her old skin.

Bauer told Storyful that the process took approximately two and a half hours.

According to National Geographic, tarantulas will molt a number of times until they are finished growing.

