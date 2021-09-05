Expand / Collapse search
Tarantula sheds old exoskeleton in hypnotizing timelapse video

By Chris Williams
Published 
Pets and Animals
FOX 10 Phoenix

Pet Tarantula Sheds Exoskeleton in Awesome Timelapse

A man captured a hypnotizing timelapse of his pet tarantula molting at his home in Reno, Nevada, on August 19. (Credit: Jason Bauer via Storyful)

RENO, Nev. - A Reno, Nevada man captured a hypnotizing timelapse of his pet tarantula molting at his home on Aug. 19.

Jason Bauer's video shows his adult female Mexican flame knee tarantula shedding her old exoskeleton, leaving what looks to be her body double as she steps away from her old skin. 

Bauer told Storyful that the process took approximately two and a half hours.

According to National Geographic, tarantulas will molt a number of times until they are finished growing.

This story was reported from Los Angeles. 