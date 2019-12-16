Tavores Henderson's mom, her boyfriend in custody after bond raised

article

The mother of Tavores Henderson and the mother's boyfriend were taken into custody Monday morning after a judge raised their bonds.

Tavores Henderson is charged with capital murder for the death of Nassau Bay police Sgt. Kaila Sullivan.

According to investigators, Henderson’s mother Tiffany Henderson and her boyfriend, Geoffrey Wheeler, helped Tavores hide from officers after he killed Sgt. Sullivan.

Tiffany Henderson and Geoffrey Wheeler are charged with hindering apprehension. They were both out on bond this weekend.

On Monday, a judge raised Tiffany and Wheeler’s bond, and they were both taken back into custody. Wheeler was taken into custody on a $50,000 bond. Tiffany’s bond went up to $125,000. Tiffany also has a $60,000 bond for an assault charge from October 2019.

Tavores Henderson was also expected to appear in court Monday morning, but the date was reset to February 27. Tavores is charged with capital murder and is being held without bond.

Police say Tavores hit Sgt. Kaila Sullivan with his vehicle while fleeing officers on Tuesday night. She passed away at a hospital.

Tavores was taken into custody Thursday afternoon after a manhunt that lasted more than a day.

Sgt. Sullivan’s 16th anniversary with Nassau Bay would have been two days after Christmas. A funeral service will be held this week.