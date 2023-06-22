Teen dies after being shot in west Phoenix, suspect sought: police

Police say a shooting in west Phoenix left a teenager dead and the suspect remains on the loose.

According to Phoenix Police, 17-year-old Fabian Rivera was taken to a hospital just after 11 p.m. on June 20 with a life-threatening gunshot wound. Rivera later died from his injuries.

Investigators say information led them to an area near 85th Drive and Encanto Boulevard where officers found evidence of a shooting near a park.

Detectives responded to the scene and searched the area for witnesses and surveillance video.

"The evidence led detectives to a home in the neighborhood," Sgt. Phil Krynsky said in a statement.

After obtaining a search warrant, detectives detained multiple people and interviewed them. They were later released.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Phoenix Police at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

Area where the shooting happened: