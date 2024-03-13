Expand / Collapse search
Teen driver in brand new sports car hits and kills motorcyclist in Mesa, Arizona DPS says

Published 
Updated 6:18PM
An 18-year-old driving a brand new Chevrolet Corvette on U.S. 60 in Mesa late Tuesday night rear-ended a motorcyclist and killed him, Arizona DPS says.

At around 11 p.m. on March 12, DPS says the driver of the 2024 Corvette and her passenger were headed eastbound on the highway "at a high rate of speed."

"The female driver told DPS investigators she saw a motorcyclist in the HOV lane just ahead of her. She attempted to stop but rear-ended the motorcycle," Bart Graves with DPS said. "The motorcyclist went off left, struck the concrete wall and fell off the motorcycle. Both the rider and the motorcycle came to rest in the HOV lane. The motorcyclist succumbed to his injuries."

The motorcyclist was identified as Michael Clark, 46, of Mesa.

DPS says the driver told troopers she had pulled over to check on the victim and attempted CPR.

"This case is ongoing and criminal speed appears to be a factor," DPS said.

No more information was made available.