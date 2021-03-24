Teen girls, 13 and 15, charged in deadly botched carjacking, taser attack near Nats Park

Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
from THU 9:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts
5
Wind Advisory
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Wind and Dust Advisory
from THU 11:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Wind Advisory
from THU 11:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Air Quality Alert
until THU 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County

Teen girls, 13 and 15, charged in deadly botched carjacking, taser attack near Nats Park

By Stephanie Ramirez and FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
Updated 21 hours ago
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 DC

Two teenagers charged in deadly armed carjacking

Devastation, confusion, shock, anger, heartache, and anguish – those are the words on a GoFundMe page, describing how a Springfield, Virginia family is feeling, after their loved one was killed in an armed carjacking yesterday afternoon.

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Authorities say they have arrested and charged two teen girls in a deadly attempted carjacking and taser attack that happened Tuesday afternoon near Nationals Park in Southeast D.C.

The incident was reported around 4:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of Van Street SE. 

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Investigators say the suspects assaulted 66-year-old Mohammad Anwar with a taser while attempting to pull off the carjacking that resulted in the crash.

Sources told FOX 5 on Tuesday that Anwar was dragged by the vehicle during the incident.

Officials have identified the suspects only as a 13-year-old girl from Southeast, and a 15-year-old girl from Fort Washington, Maryland.

The teens were arrested Tuesday and charged with felony murder and armed carjacking.

Still0324_00004

Anwar was an UberEats driver and in the process of making a delivery when the incident happened. 

Uber shared the following statement with FOX 5 on Wednesday: 

"We are devastated by this tragic news and our hearts go out to Mohammad’s family during this difficult time. We’re grateful the suspects have been arrested and thank the Metropolitan Police Department for their diligence with this investigation."

Anwar's family also released a statement regarding his death:

Untitled-design-2021-03-24T131409.863.jpg

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family with funeral expenses.