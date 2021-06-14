Teen mows veterans’ lawns to honor late grandfather: ‘He taught me’

Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 9:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
8
Excessive Heat Warning
from MON 12:00 PM MST until FRI 6:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 6:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Yavapai County Mountains, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Air Quality Alert
until TUE 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Teen mows veterans’ lawns to honor late grandfather: ‘He taught me’

By Chris Williams
Published 
Updated 2 hours ago
Heartwarming News
FOX 10 Phoenix

Teen mows veterans’ lawns to honor late grandfather

Nathan Adams,14, wants to voluntarily cut grass for veterans for free, in honor of his late grandfather who served in the U.S. Army and also taught him how to care for a yard.

BUFFALO, N.Y. - Frederick Adams used to teach his grandson, Nathan, how to properly maintain a yard. When the 72-year-old died of cancer in February, 14-year-old Nathan used the skill to give back to veterans, like his grandfather who served in the U.S. Army.

"He taught me when I was old enough to push a mower — how to start it and how to make the grass look good," Nathan told FOX Television Stations on Monday. 

In May, the teenager started his own business, "The Lawn Kid," after being told he was too young to get hired for a summer job. 

He cuts grass for people in his Buffalo, New York neighborhood, but if his client is a veteran, he will give away the first cut for free. Since then, he has cut six yards without charging a fee and has 20 more free yards on his to-do list.

RELATED: Los Angeles surgeon preparing to travel overseas to give the gift of hearing

The teenager said his goal is to help out 50 veterans. 

"I feel like I need to let everyone know there are ways to help your community in your own way, and you should take every advantage to help your community if you can," he said. 

And while Nathan is cutting grass, he keeps his grandfather in mind.

"I think his exact words would be ‘I’m proud of you bud,’" he answered when asked what would his grandfather say about his volunteer work. 

His mother said she always tears up when asked about her son.

RELATED: Man journeying a 15K mile road trip to honor daughter he lost to cancer makes a stop in Houston

"He is like a typical teenager, and he will bring us to the brink of insanity," Angel Adams said. "But he has a good heart. He also has ADHD and autism. He’s on the low end of the spectrum, and he doesn’t let that slow him down."

"It makes me so very proud to see him doing something in my dad’s honor," she continued. 

This story was reported from Los Angeles.

 