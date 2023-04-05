Teens value working for companies with positive environmental impact: Survey

article

A survey of high schools on what’s important to them in their future careers found they prioritize purpose, specifically addressing sustainability, hunger, and environmental concerns.

The survey released on Tuesday was commissioned by the University of Minnesota’s College of Food, Agricultural and Natural Resource Science (CFANS) and conducted by Engine Insights using a sample of 1,006 high school students ages 13 to 17 across the United States.

A few highlights:

88% value working for a company that is "dedicated to making a positive impact on the planet"

14% said salary was a top priority

93% said science, technology, and innovation will play a crucial role

37% are interested in careers in food, agriculture, natural resources, and the environment

Frances Homans, professor and interim associate dean for CFANS Academic Programs and Faculty Affairs, said the study validates CFAN’s focus on suitability and environmental science.

"It’s heartening to see that today’s high school students are both deeply concerned about the challenges facing the world today and motivated to make a difference," he said, according to a press release. "At CFANS, we use science to find answers to the world’s greatest challenges and to do so we need students with a passion for solving the problems of today and tomorrow."

See a summary of the survey results below, and the full results here.



