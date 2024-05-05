Expand / Collapse search
Tempe driver killed by Arizona trooper during barricade situation on Loop 101

By
Published  May 5, 2024 5:41pm MST
Police Shootings
FOX 10 Phoenix

TEMPE, Ariz. - A driver who Arizona DPS says barricaded himself inside his car and then pulled a gun out was shot and killed on Loop 101 in Tempe early Sunday.

The incident began around 2 a.m. on May 5 near Loop 101 and University Drive when a trooper stopped at a car that was parked on the side of the highway.

"The vehicle matched the description of a vehicle recently reported for erratic driving behavior. The trooper attempted to contact the driver of the vehicle, who then refused to follow commands and barricaded himself inside the vehicle," Arizona DPS said.

By around 2:30 a.m., DPS says the driver took out a gun and that's when the trooper shot the suspect.

The unidentified suspect was killed. No troopers were hurt in this incident.

No more information is available.

Map of where Loop 101 and University Drive is: