Tempe PD: 17-year-old arrested, accused of hitting sergeant with car

article

Officials with the Tempe Police Department say they have made an arrest in connection with an incident where a Tempe Police sergeant was hit by a car.

The incident happened on Feb. 12 at a parking lot near Curry Road and Mill Avenue. According to a FOX 10 news report on the incident, a group of officers were near the Mill Avenue bridge over Tempe Town Lake arresting a driver doing burnouts when they saw a gathering of cars nearby.

When police walked toward the gathering to warn them about the violation, one of the SUVs sped out of its parking spot and hit an officer from behind, according to police at the time. The officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and is expected to recover.

"On February 18th, 2021, Tempe Police detectives, assisted by members of US Marshals Service

led by the Arizona Wanted Violent Offender Task Force arrested a 17-year-old, who we later

learned was listed as runaway out of Salt River Pima Indian Reservation," read a portion of a statement released on Feb. 19.

The teen was not identified due to his age, but Tempe Police officials say he will turn 18 in June 2021. The teen is accused of various felony aggravated assault-related offenses, failure to stop at injury collision, failure to remain at the scene of an injury collision, endangerment, and reckless driving.

Advertisement

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters