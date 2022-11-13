Ten people badly hurt in fiery Mesa crash near US-60

article

Ten people were hurt in a fiery multi-car crash Sunday morning, the Mesa Fire and Medical Department said.

First responders from Mesa and Gilbert responded to a crash near US-60 and Gilbert Road involving five cars, some catching fire.

"Fire units extinguished the fire and mechanically extricated patients using our extrication tools," the department said.

Ten people were rescued and taken to the hospital. Many of them have serious injuries.

There's no word on what caused the crash.