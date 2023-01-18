Texas stray dog 'miraculously' recovering after being shot eight times in nose, leg, neck

article

The journey to recovery has started for a dog in Texas that doctors say was shot at least 8 times with a gun, miraculously he lived and has begun the tough road to recovery.

The innocent dog was rescued by a good Samaritan who called the Llano Sheriff's Office in Buchanan Dam, Texas whose animal control unit rushed the maimed animal to a local veterinary. The folks at the Hill Country Humane Society named the dog, Messiah.

Messiah was found with eight bullets/fragments in layers of his skin that shockingly missed all major arteries. Doctors found the bullets close to his nose, another in his neck, one in his upper back - and one bullet went through his back leg.

On Monday, Help Asheville Bears (HAB) shared that Messiah is drinking and eating as expected, but he is still at risk. The shelter also shared that the sweet dog is anemic and that his stomach had to be drained because his stomach was full of gas. The shelter did not share Messiah's age or breed.

The shelter also announced they are offering a $5,000 reward for any information on this heartbreaking case of animal cruelty, and they are looking for a kind shelter-family to walk with Messiah along his long road to recovery.

"If you know of the person(s) responsible, please call our anonymous tip line at 1-855-SOS-BEAR anytime, day or night. Be an anonymous hero and help us bring justice for Sweet Messiah! Thank you for your help in protecting our precious animal friends!" HAB shared in a Facebook post.

Law enforcement are looking for the perpetrator who caused such horrific animal cruelty.

