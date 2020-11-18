Thanksgiving dinner organized by East Valley group, with changes due to COVID-19 pandemic

Thanksgiving is taking on a different look and feel for many people in 2020 amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and the kids at an East Valley program called "ICan: Positive Programs for Youth" are adapting as well.

2020 marks the 15th year the program put on a Thanksgiving dinner event, and this year, they partnered up with the Boys and Girls Club.. The group typically feeds about 500 people every year, and those 500 people would normally head indoors for a sit-down dinner. For 2020, however, people are lined up for their drive-thru dinner.

The meals include turkey (of course), along with pies, some arts and crafts for the kids, and a tablecloth. They are also handing out raffle baskets to every third car.

"At ICan, we have always been here to serve our community. I have received three emails today from people telling us how thankful they are for tonight, how thankful they are for ICan," said Jacqueline Robertson.

"We don’t have a lot. This time is very difficult for family. We have five kids so this is awesome," said Selmai Alvarec.

Members with the Chandler Police Department is also out at the event assisting, and one of the officers present said this is one of his favorite events of the year.