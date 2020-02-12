‘The Masked Singer’: This solo from Miss Monster is scary good

Don’t be frightened, it’s just a costumed monster belting out some rocking good tunes.



FOX released a preview performance clip from Wednesday night’s episode, where Miss Monster sings a soulful rendition of Lesley Gore’s “You Don’t Own Me” whilst being surrounded by onstage paps.

How far Miss Monster makes in “The Masked Singer,” which features a cavalcade of celebrity stars singing in secret underneath funny and elaborate costumes, remains uncertain. What is verifiable right now, however, is that Miss Monster totally owned this performance.

Watch “The Masked Singer” Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT on FOX.

