Things to do in the Phoenix area this weekend: Dec. 2-4

By FOX 10 Staff
Need plans this weekend? Check out light parades, music festivals and more in the Phoenix area for Dec. 2-4:

Apache Junction

Holiday Program & Light Parade

"There will be lots of activities throughout the evening for the whole family! Activities include: Santa, vendor booths, arts and crafts, games, music, inflatables, food, Tree lighting at the Focal point and will conclude with the Annual Holiday Light Parade. Most of the youth activities will be free but there will be vendors and food options."

Glendale

8th Annual Dirt Expo

"This is Arizona's Original and Largest Off-Road, Sand, and UTV Expo. Originally started back in 2001, it took a few years off during the down economy and has now returned to original form. Featuring everything from Trophy Trucks, UTV's, Overland Vehicles, Toy Haulers & Trailers, MX, Quads and all the accessories you could ever want."

Phoenix

APS Electric Light Parade

"For more than three decades, the APS Electric Light Parade has been an event where families, neighborhood groups and businesses from across the city come together to celebrate the joy of the holiday season."

Arizona Hip Hop Festival

"Over 17,000 people are expected at the 9th Annual Arizona Hip Hop Festival! 2 Venues, 5 Stages, 100+ Artists. Don't miss it!.

Death Row, DefJam, S﻿hade 45, Hip Hop Nation, Cipher, Digiwax, IKON Radio, and more will be in attendance."

Zona Music Festival

Beach House, Portugal. The Man, Japanese Breakfast and more perform at this brand new music festival in downtown Phoenix.

Scottsdale

TinyFest Southwest

"Meet tiny home builders and van & bus upfitters, talk with homeowners who have "gone tiny", enjoy the expert speaker presentations, vendor interactions, live music, entertainment, and awesome vibe at TinyFest Southwest."

Tempe

Tempe Fall Festival of the Arts

"Tempe Festival of the Arts has a 50+ year history in Tempe and takes place in early December and late March each year.  It is one of the oldest festivals in the Southwest.   The festival has grown to become a Tempe point of pride and a favorite of our residents and visitors.   Guests enjoy artists from around the country, local music, a Kids Block and many great food options - all located on the streets of historic Mill Avenue."




 