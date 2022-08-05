Things to do in the Phoenix metro area this weekend: August 6-7

Need plans this weekend? From football to beer to monster trucks, there's plenty of fun events to check out across the Valley for Aug. 6-7.

Peoria Firefighter Charities Drive-Thru Backpack Event - Peoria

"Back to school time is quickly approaching. Join the Peoria Firefighters Charities as they help students prepare for the school year with the second annual drive-thru backpack event. The backpacks and supplies are available for students in kindergarten through 12th grade and students must be present to receive a backpack."

Date Aug. 6

Time: 8 a.m. until supplies last

Address: Peoria Sports Complex , 16101 N. 83rd Ave., Peoria, AZ 85382

More information: https://bit.ly/3byJsxZ

Downtown Mesa Association Farmers Market - Mesa

"The Downtown Mesa Farmers Market is a year-round market highlighting Arizona's best farmers, food artisans and makers at the Mesa Arts Center."

Date: Aug. 6

Time: 8 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Address: Mesa Arts Center , 1 E. Main St., Mesa, AZ 85201

Cost: Free

Ballet Theatre of Phoenix Open House - Phoenix

"Ballet Theatre of Phoenix is kicking off its new fall session of classes. The public is invited to tour the studio, meet the instructors and try out free dance classes throughout the day."

Date: Aug. 6

Time: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Address: Ballet Theatre of Phoenix , 6201 N. 7th St., Phoenix, AZ 85014

Cost: Free

Real Wild and Woody Indoor Beer Fest - Mesa

"Celebrating 30 years of craft beer in Arizona, the Arizona Brewers Guild will be showcasing its Real Wild and Woody Beer Fest, an INDOOR event that will feature more than 50 breweries from across the state with hundreds of unique beers to sample that will include sours, barrel-aged, cask beers and more. Real Wild and Woody will offer craft beer enthusiasts the chance to sample specialty casks, rich and unique flavor combinations, and other never before tasted brews from some of the best in the industry."

Date: Aug. 6

Time: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Address: Bell Bank Park , 1 Legacy Dr., Mesa, AZ 85212

Cost: VIP admission – $85, general admission $70, designated driver admission – $15

To purchase tickets, visit: https://chooseazbrews.com/real-wild-and-woody/

Arizona Cardinals Training Camp Red/White Practice - Glendale

"Fans will have the opportunity to watch the Cardinals practice at State Farm Stadium. Prior to the start of practice, Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill and head coach Kliff Kingsbury will address the crowd. Children aged 5-12 can hang out in the Kids Interactive Zone to try out their skills in the quarterback toss, 40-yard dash and a mini field goal kick."

Date: Aug. 6

Time: 1:30 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Address: State Farm Stadium - 1 Cardinals Drive, Glendale, AZ 85305

Cost: Free admission and parking

More information: https://www.azcardinals.com/events/training-camp/

Arizona Science Center's ‘Survival of the Slowest’ - Downtown Phoenix

"Survival of the Slowest, Arizona Science Center’s latest exhibition, looks at the often overlooked species that have used their disadvantages to help them survive—and even thrive—in a world where large, strong and fast animals are often at the top of the food chain.

Guests get an up-close look at wildlife and daily presentations featuring live snakes, tortoises a hedgehog, iguana and more. Meet animals that have survived for millions of years despite being very slow, and learn about the puzzling sides of evolution and adaptation. Discover the difference between warm- and cold-blooded species, discover why some animals need less food than others and see the unique ways they hide from predators."

Last weekend: Aug. 6-7

Open daily from 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Address: Arizona Science Center , Sybil B. Harrington Gallery, Level 3, 600 E. Washington St., Phoenix, AZ 85004

Cost: Member admission – $6.95, general admission – $8.95, children under 3 are free

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live - Glendale

"For the first time ever, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live will visit Gila River Arena from August 6-7 for three epic performances. Fans of all ages will enjoy an exciting lineup of monster trucks as they experience the thrill of watching the iconic Hot Wheels Monster Truck toys come to life in a full-size, kid-focused, immersive Hot Wheels experience."

Date: Aug. 6-7

Time: 12:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, 2:30 p.m. on Sunday

Address: Gila River Arena , 9400 W. Maryland Ave., Glendale, AZ 85305

Cost: Tickets start at $15

To purchase tickets, visit: https://www.ticketmaster.com/hot-wheels-monster-trucks-live-tickets/artist/2570399?venueId=204917

