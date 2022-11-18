Things to do in the Phoenix area this weekend: Nov. 18-20

From Suns games to immersive holiday experiences, here's what's happening in the Phoenix area for Nov. 18-20:

Buckeye

KidZona

"KidZONA is a non-stop, fun, interactive experience for kids of all ages! Headlining the day are Super Heroes, Princesses, Live Entertainment, Animals, Bounce Houses and so much more! Meet your favorite characters at Storybook Stop, get creative at Imagination Island, and don't forget to try all the yummy treats at Carnival Central!"

Date: Nov. 20

Time: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Address: 24445 W. Sunrise Drive, Buckeye, AZ 85326

https://www.hiddenlakeaz.com/kidzona

Gilbert

Gilbert Days Festival - Gilbert

"Join us at Gilbert Regional Park for a variety of musical entertainment, food and drink, shopping, and family fun this fall! Support local businesses and shop small during the festival. We will have products ranging from Gilbert gear to home goods and we're sure you'll find something for everyone on your list. Rock out with local musicians, Chauncey Jones and Matt Farris on Friday and The Retro Connection and 24K Magic- Bruno Mars on Saturday."

Date: Nov. 18-19

Time: 4 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Address: Gilbert Regional Park - 3005 E. Queen Creek Road, Gilbert, AZ 85298

https://www.gilbertaz.gov/departments/parks-and-recreation/special-events-and-permits/gilbert-days/gilbert-days-concert

Peoria

Peoria Art & Wine Festival

"Join us for the inaugural Fine Art & Wine Festival, featuring 15 of the best Arizona Wineries & more than 40 artist, crafts people & artisan. Get your Tickets today and discover why Kierland Commons is a must-stop for Art and Wine lovers!"

Date: Nov. 19-20

Time: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Address: Centennial Plaza Park - 9875 N. 85th Avenue, Peoria, AZ 85345

Cost: $20-$45

https://www.localwineevents.com/view/event/peoria-art-wine-festival/810459

Phoenix

Herberger Theater Festival of the Arts

"Celebrate the arts in our community! Featuring performances, dance, live music, hands-on activities for kids, vendor market, food, artist demos, beer & wine garden, and more!"

Date: Nov. 19

Time: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Address: Herberger Theater - 222 E. Monroe Street, Phoenix, AZ 85004

https://www.herbergertheater.org/festival-of-the-arts/

Phoenix Suns vs. New York Knicks

Date: Nov. 20

Time: 1:30 p.m.

Address: Footprint Center - 201 E. Jefferson Street, Phoenix, AZ 85004

https://www.nba.com/suns

Scottsdale

4th Annual Family Fun Harvest Festival at Arizona Boardwalk

"The kids can meet and take photos with their favorite Super Heroes, climb giant Rock Walls, enjoy Live Entertainment and Games on center stage, play on Bounce Houses/Slides and Obstacle Courses, get their Face Painted, enter the Coloring Contest and win Prize Giveaways in the Family Fun AZ Drawings!! The parents can enjoy Shopping from our various Local Vendors and eating yummy food from a variety of restaurants on property too! Let's celebrate all that Fall has to offer!"

Date: Nov. 20

Time: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Address: Arizona Boardwalk - 9500 East Via de Ventura, Scottsdale, AZ 85256

https://www.facebook.com/events/arizona-boardwalk/free-4th-annual-super-heroes-harvest-festival/1305458536560928/

The Immersive Nutcracker

"The Immersive Nutcracker: A Winter Miracle is the ultimate holiday experience for the entire family!

For nearly 130 years, The Nutcracker has enchanted children around the world. Now your family can experience the timeless holiday tale like never before – brought to life on a majestic scale!"

Date: Nov. 19 - Dec. 31

Cost: $30

Address: Lighthouse Artspace Phoenix - 4301 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

https://www.immersive-nutcracker.com/phoenix/



