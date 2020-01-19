Thousands race in Rock ‘N’ Roll Marathon

Thousands finished the Rock 'N' Roll Marathon across Valley streets Saturday morning.

The music at every mile motivates the runners but something else does too.

"I'm running with stage four prostate cancer, the aggressive type," said Tom Perri, race participant. "It's not slowing me down, I couldn't be in Hawaii for a double this weekend so I came here to run and I go back to treatment at 3:15 on Monday."

This is Tom Perri's 509th marathon.

"To see all the fans out here supporting us, the relatives, the families, it's an incredible experience to cross that finish line," said Perri.

Even a man dressed in yellow has a serious reason to run.

"I did it in tribute with a friend who had a double lung transplant surgery," said Jordan Maddocks, race participant.

Advertisement

He broke the record in 2019 for the fastest marathon in a banana suit, but he said Guinness World Records has a problem.

"Last year they said my suit was two inches too short in the back, it didn't cover my buttocks and so this time, thanks to Chiquita, they lengthened my suit so it shouldn't be a problem this time," said Maddocks.

Then there are the men and women who protect and serve in uniform, also running in uniform.

"We will be okay, we're all going to run together, it will be a team effort, we'll be alright," said Sgt. Russ Frederiksen with Phoenix Police, who ran the race in full uniform.

All 26.2 miles the Phoenix officers run for those who no longer can.

"We never want to forget those who sacrificed everything, the families of those officers, and those officers since the City of Phoenix began," said Frederiksen.