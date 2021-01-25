Thousands are without power in several parts of the Valley as a storm rolls through

Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 11:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
11
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 5:00 PM MST, White Mountains, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Hard Freeze Watch
from WED 12:00 AM MST until WED 9:00 AM MST, Superior, Tonto Basin
Freeze Watch
from WED 12:00 AM MST until WED 9:00 AM MST, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River
Winter Storm Warning
from MON 5:00 PM MST until TUE 5:00 PM MST, Globe/Miami
Winter Weather Advisory
from MON 5:00 PM MST until TUE 5:00 PM MST, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Winter Weather Advisory
until TUE 5:00 PM MST, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Wind Advisory
until MON 7:00 PM MST, Rio Verde/Salt River, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Superior, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Winter Weather Advisory
from MON 8:00 PM MST until TUE 5:00 PM MST, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail
Winter Weather Advisory
from MON 11:00 PM MST until TUE 5:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Wind Advisory
until MON 11:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Yuma County

Thousands are without power in several parts of the Valley as a storm rolls through

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 41 mins ago
Winter Weather
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - More than 15,000 Arizona residents are without power in several areas of the state as a thunderstorm rolls through on Monday, Jan. 25.

Some areas without power are Phoenix, Peoria, Glendale, Mesa and Tempe.

A majority of the outages are for residents who have Arizona Public Supply (APS). Salt River Project also has thousands of residents without power.

View the outage map for APS here. View the outage map for SRP here.

Preparing for a severe thunderstorm 

  • The American Red Cross' tips for preparing for a severe thunderstorm:
  • Put together an emergency kit.
  • Know your community’s evacuation plan.
  • Create a household disaster plan and practice it.
  • Purchase a battery-powered or hand-crank radio
  • Discuss thunderstorm safety with members of your household. Be aware that a thunderstorm could produce flooding.
  • Pick a safe place in your home for household members to gather during a thunderstorm. This should be a place where there are no windows, skylights, or glass doors, which could be broken by strong winds or hail and cause damage or injury.

You can check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.