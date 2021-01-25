Thousands are without power in several parts of the Valley as a storm rolls through

More than 15,000 Arizona residents are without power in several areas of the state as a thunderstorm rolls through on Monday, Jan. 25.

Some areas without power are Phoenix, Peoria, Glendale, Mesa and Tempe.

A majority of the outages are for residents who have Arizona Public Supply (APS). Salt River Project also has thousands of residents without power.

View the outage map for APS here. View the outage map for SRP here.

Preparing for a severe thunderstorm

The American Red Cross ' tips for preparing for a severe thunderstorm:

Put together an emergency kit.

Know your community’s evacuation plan.

Create a household disaster plan and practice it.

Purchase a battery-powered or hand-crank radio

Discuss thunderstorm safety with members of your household. Be aware that a thunderstorm could produce flooding.

Pick a safe place in your home for household members to gather during a thunderstorm. This should be a place where there are no windows, skylights, or glass doors, which could be broken by strong winds or hail and cause damage or injury.

