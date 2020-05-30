Thunderstorms, dust storms pop up throughout southeast valley

article

National Weather Service says thunderstorms are popping up in the southeast valley, and they've issued a dust storm warning until 8 p.m.

The storms will impact areas like Queen Creek, San Tan Valley, Florence Junction and Apache Junction, according to NWS.

On the Arizona Department of Transportation's cameras, you can see a dust storm making its way across the Loop 202 and across the I-10, hitting both Gilbert and Chandler.

ADOT urges drivers to slow down. Reminder to pull aside and stay alive.

