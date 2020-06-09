Tortolita Fire near Tucson 100 percent contained

Firefighters managed to fully contain one wildfire in the Tucson area, while another continued to grow on Thursday.

The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management announced on Twitter that the Tortolita Fire is 100 percent contained. It burned 3,140 acres.

The lightning-caused fire was burning through dry grass and brush in rugged terrain north of Oro Valley in the Tortolita Mountains, creating a challenge for the 90 firefighters. It was 60% contained as of Wednesday afternoon, according to forestry officials.

Oro Valley is roughly 15 miles (24 kilometers) north of Tucson.

Authorities said increasingly hot and dry conditions this week could hamper firefighting efforts on several wildfires burning around Arizona ahead of the monsoon season.

The Pima County Department of Environmental Quality issued an air pollution health watch Tuesday because of smoke from the two wildfires. The department said the smoke can irritate eyes, the respiratory system and worsen chronic heart and lung diseases.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.