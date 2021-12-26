Travel experts offer advice as Phoenix's Sky Harbor experiences flight cancelations, delays

article

It's the day after Christmas, which is usually one of the busiest travel days of the year as lots of people head home from holiday vacations.

Phoenix's Sky Harbor International Airport was busy Sunday afternoon with a constant flow of people inside and outside the airport. The biggest issue, however, wasn't traffic near the airport, but, flight delays and cancelations.

John and Ava Kolaczynski are looking to fly back home to Chicago and their flight was delayed at least four hours. "Fingers crossed, be prepared, wearing our masks, just making sure we’re giving ourselves time and just make sure we’re ready for anything right now," John said.

As usual, holiday travel can come with a few hiccups, like diverted flights, delays and cancelations. On top of those are also preflight COVID-19 tests.

Carl and Chuck Copeland stopped by to get their COVID-19 test because they fly out of Phoenix on Dec. 27.

According to FlightAware.com, there were more than 4,000 delayed flights across the United States and 1,100 cancelations. At Sky Harbor, they saw more than 120 delays and over 21 cancelations.

"Just made sure to get here early. We knew there were some delays the last couple days, and with the weather and stuff. So just wanted to make sure we gave ourselves enough time to get settled and not be rushed," John said.

The cancelations and delays weren't just Christmas Day and the day after. Airlines have been dealing with disruptions for the last few days, even weeks.

Delta, United, and JetBlue blamed the omicron variant for staffing problems that then led to cancelations, all while the industry is already suffering from a lack of staffing.

Officials with Sky Harbor say if you're traveling through, it’s always a good idea to give yourself plenty of time, check your flight status before you arrive, and utilize their Sky Tram and outside parking lots.

