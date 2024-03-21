Trial for Nogales rancher accused of shooting migrant starts

Jury selection is starting for a Nogales rancher charged with the murder of a migrant in January 2023.

Prosecutors say 75-year-old George Kelly fired an AK-47 toward a group of migrants.

A 48-year-old man who was unarmed was killed.

In February, Kelly's bond was set for $1 million.

Court documents show he believed the group of people he shot at were trespassing.

Kelly also said they were ruining his way of life.

If convicted, Kelly could face nearly 24 years behind bars.