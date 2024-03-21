Expand / Collapse search

Trial for Nogales rancher accused of shooting migrant starts

Published  March 21, 2024 11:42am MST
Crime and Public Safety
Jury selection begins in the trial of a Nogales rancher charged in the shooting death of a migrant on his property.

NOGALES, Ariz. - Jury selection is starting for a Nogales rancher charged with the murder of a migrant in January 2023.

Prosecutors say 75-year-old George Kelly fired an AK-47 toward a group of migrants.

A 48-year-old man who was unarmed was killed.

In February, Kelly's bond was set for $1 million.

Court documents show he believed the group of people he shot at were trespassing.

Kelly also said they were ruining his way of life.

If convicted, Kelly could face nearly 24 years behind bars.