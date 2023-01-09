Trooper stops wrong-way driver on Phoenix freeway: DPS
PHOENIX - An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper was hospitalized after using their patrol car to stop a woman from driving the wrong way on a Phoenix freeway.
DPS says the incident happened near the Loop 202 and 44th Street after a woman exited the freeway and then tried to get back on going the wrong way.
The trooper rear-ended the woman's vehicle, causing her to spin out and hit another car.
The driver of that third car was not hurt.
The trooper and the alleged wrong-way driver suffered minor injuries.
No further details were released by DPS.
