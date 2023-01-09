Expand / Collapse search

Trooper stops wrong-way driver on Phoenix freeway: DPS

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Trooper stops wrong-way driver on Phoenix freeway: DPS

PHOENIX - An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper was hospitalized after using their patrol car to stop a woman from driving the wrong way on a Phoenix freeway.

DPS says the incident happened near the Loop 202 and 44th Street after a woman exited the freeway and then tried to get back on going the wrong way.

The trooper rear-ended the woman's vehicle, causing her to spin out and hit another car.

The driver of that third car was not hurt.

The trooper and the alleged wrong-way driver suffered minor injuries. 

No further details were released by DPS.

dps wrong way driver phoenix

An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper was hospitalized after using their patrol car to stop a woman from driving the wrong way on a Phoenix freeway.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: