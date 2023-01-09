Trooper stops wrong-way driver on Phoenix freeway: DPS

An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper was hospitalized after using their patrol car to stop a woman from driving the wrong way on a Phoenix freeway.

DPS says the incident happened near the Loop 202 and 44th Street after a woman exited the freeway and then tried to get back on going the wrong way.

The trooper rear-ended the woman's vehicle, causing her to spin out and hit another car.

The driver of that third car was not hurt.

The trooper and the alleged wrong-way driver suffered minor injuries.

No further details were released by DPS.

An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper was hospitalized after using their patrol car to stop a woman from driving the wrong way on a Phoenix freeway.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: