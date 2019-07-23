Tropical depression 3 to stay off Florida's east coast

Tuesday update 5 a.m.:

The National Hurricane Center has Tropical Depression 3 staying off Florida's east coast.

****************************

The National Hurricane Center says a tropical depression has formed in warm waters offshore of South Florida.

Download the FOX 35 Weather App | Track at OrlandoHurricane.com

The depression emerged Monday afternoon about 120 miles (195 kilometers) southeast of West Palm Beach and has top sustained winds of 30 mph (45 kph). It's moving to the northwest at 13 mph (20 kph).

"It is officially a tropical depression with winds around 30 to 35 miles (56 kilometers) per hour, meaning there is a little rotation, which means there will be a slight risk of water spouts along the east coast," said FOX 35 Chief Meteorologist Glenn Richards.

Advertisement

Forecasters are urging people in the northwest Bahamas and on Florida's Atlantic coast to keep an eye on the storm's progress.

They say the center of the depression should remain just offshore of the east coast of Florida over the next day or so.

"Overnight tonight, it is going to be located very near the West Palm Beach area. During the early part of the day, it goes due north with winds of 35 miles per hour (56 kilometers per hour). By 2 p.m. on Tuesday, it is already up to Jacksonville in latitude," Richards explained.

The storm system is expected to drop from 1 to 3 inches (2.5 to 7.5 centimeters) of rain across the Bahamas and parts of Florida's Atlantic coast through Tuesday.

"It is not forecast to become a tropical storm while off the Florida coast," Richards added. "We are expecting to see the center offshore. We are not expecting any big storms overnight."

Read more HURRICANE related news: