Truck driver dies following semi crash on I-17/I-10 ramp

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Updated 9:39AM
Traffic
FOX 10 Phoenix

A truck driver died after he lost control of his semi and slammed into a pillar along the southbound I-17 to the westbound I-10 transition ramp, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

PHOENIX - A truck driver died after he lost control of his semi and crashed into a pillar along a Phoenix freeway.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the crash happened just after 6 a.m. on July 25 along the southbound I-17 to the westbound Interstate 10 transition ramp.

"For some unknown reason, [the truck driver] lost control and slammed into a pillar," DPS said. "The semi jacknifed."

When troopers arrived at the scene, the 56-year-old truck driver was attended to by other motorists. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The ramp is closed. It is unknown when it will reopen.

