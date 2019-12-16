TSA precheck mobile enrollment RV stops in Phoenix

"This is what we've heard that is going to make it a lot easier when we do decide to travel," Jolynn Clark said.

The Clark family from Scottsdale showed up to the mobile TSA precheck sign up RV bright and early this morning.

"Anything you can do to make travel easier is a good thing for us to do," Clark said.

The TSA has set up mobile signup RV's across the country, including a location in Phoenix near University and 48th Street, just in time for the holiday travel season.

All you need to sign up are two forms of government ID -- inside the RV you'll fill out the paperwork and have your fingerprints taken. Once approved, you'll be able to go through the designated TSA pre-lines at airports across the country and won't have to take out your liquids, electronics or take off your shoes -- making it a little bit quicker to get through security.

"I will be making a trip out there once or twice a month throughout the years and I'm tired of waiting in line," Elizabeth Snow said.

For Snow, who just started a new job out of state, TSA is worth the price of $85 for five years.

Advertisement

"For me, it's particularly hard because I have medical devices in my body, so I can't do the screening," she said.

The mobile TSA pre RV will be parked in Phoenix all week long and its hours are 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m.

IdentoGO Mobile Enrollment RV

https://identogo.com/RV

TSA PreCheck Mobile RV USA Tour

Dec. 16 - 20

9am - 12pm, 1pm - 5pm

One Compass Center

3150 S. 48th St. (parking lot area)

Phoenix, AZ 85040

Appointments run 3-5 minutes if pre-enrolled, up to 10 minutes if walking up

2 forms of government ID are required

Pre-enroll at https://www.identogo.com/services/tsa-pre-check

