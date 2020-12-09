Tweet mocking Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp now on billboard

A tweet mocking Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, retweeted by President Donald Trump, is now on a billboard going up in Georgia.

The president retweeted the tweet by Carmine Sabia that says in part: “Why bother voting for republicans if what you get is Ducey and Kemp?

It happened November 30 when Trump lashed out at Ducey and Kemp, the same day Arizona's governor certified the election, along with Secretary of State Katie Hobbs.

The billboards are from Meidas Touch. The federal SuperPAC is made up of three brothers, behind digital videos that targeted the president during the election season.

The group is now targeting the two Republicans in the Georgia Senate runoff elections next month. The election will determine which party controls the Senate.

Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler faces Democratic Rev. Raphael Warnock, and in the other race, Republican Sen. David Perdue faces Democrat Jon Ossoff.

Brett Meiselas of Meidas Touch tells FOX 10 the billboard is one of the various 56 billboards it has going up across Georgia.

He says the billboard with the names of Ducey and Kemp will be placed more heavily in conservative-leaning cities and counties.