Two dead in four-vehicle crash in Mesa; US 60 reopens at Country Club Drive

The eastbound lanes of the US 60 have reopened at Country Club Drive after a deadly crash early Saturday morning, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety.

Four cars were involved, and two people died in the collision, officials said.

Troopers have launched a criminal investigation into the crash because of "possible impairment being involved."

Authorities have not released any names of those involved in the crash.

The scene of a deadly crash on the US 60 in Mesa

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: