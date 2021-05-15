Two dead in four-vehicle crash in Mesa; US 60 reopens at Country Club Drive
MESA, Ariz. - The eastbound lanes of the US 60 have reopened at Country Club Drive after a deadly crash early Saturday morning, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety.
Four cars were involved, and two people died in the collision, officials said.
Troopers have launched a criminal investigation into the crash because of "possible impairment being involved."
Authorities have not released any names of those involved in the crash.
The scene of a deadly crash on the US 60 in Mesa
