U.S. Marshals arrest 140 people in metro Phoenix gang enforcement operation

The U.S. Marshals and metro Phoenix law enforcement arrested 140 people in August and September as part of "Operation Snake Eyes," which aimed to combat violent gang activity seen in the metro Phoenix area, officials announced on Sept. 26.

Of the 140 arrested, 51 of them were gang members. Authorities also seized 131 firearms, $145,831 in cash and 3,027 counterfeit fentanyl pills, according to a news release from the U.S. Marshals Service.

Firearms seized during Operation Snake Eyes

The operation targeted communities with a "significant gang presence" and was intended to combat the spikes in crime seen in the Valley during the pandemic.

The initiative involved Phoenix, Glendale, Mesa and Tempe Police, Arizona DPS, federal law enforcement agencies and the U.S. Marshals Service Arizona WANTED Violent Offender Task Force.

"Operation Snake Eyes focused on gang members, violent criminals, and communities with a high degree of violent gun related crimes,” said United States Marshal David Gonzales in the news release. “This evidence-based approach to violent crime has shown to be an effective strategy in reducing crime and helping in make our communities safer.”

U.S. Marshals and other metro Phoenix agencies worked "to target and arrest gang related violent fugitives" during Operation Snake Eyes. (U.S. Marshals Service)

