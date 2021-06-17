UArizona frat loses recognition status due to violations

Expand / Collapse search
By Associated Press
TUCSON, Ariz. - The University of Arizona has issued a loss of recognition status to a fraternity due to student code of conduct violations.

UArizona officials announced on June 15 that the university’s Dean of Students Office found Pi Kappa Alpha responsible for violating the code of conduct during two events in March.

They said Pi Kappa Alpha was cited for alcohol violations, conduct endangering others and failure to comply with authorities.

The fraternity’s loss of recognition status will remain through May 2026 when all current members are scheduled to have graduated or be no longer present at the school.

Pi Kappa Alpha has filed an appeal with the university.

