Uber launches pilot of 'PIN code' safety feature for rides in Phoenix

article

Uber launched a pilot program of its newest safety feature for rides in Phoenix.

Riders will now have the option to receive a four-digit PIN code to provide to drivers as an added layer of verification to help ensure riders get in the right car and drivers are picking up the correct rider.

"We are constantly working and innovating to provide riders and drivers with the tools they need to help ensure a safe and reliable experience," said Sachin Kansal, Uber's Head of Safety Products. "This new feature will provide peace of mind that you are getting into the right vehicle."

Riders can turn on the PIN code feature through the app's settings. They can choose to use the feature on every trip or only during trips at night from 9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

When the feature is enabled, riders will receive a four-digit pin code in their app while the driver is on its way to the pick-up location. Riders can then verbally give the code to drivers, who will enter the correct number on their end. A trip cannot start until the correct PIN is entered.

"The PIN feature is a powerful option for riders that can also benefit drivers," said Rebecca Payne, Senior Product Manager at Uber. "PIN Verification helps drivers make certain they have picked up the correct rider."

The feature was first announced at the product showcase event in September.

Advertisement

Phoenix is one of seven cities in the U.S. to receive the feature first. The feature will be available to all riders in Phoenix by the end of the week.

RELATED: Uber reports more than 3,000 sexual assaults on 2018 rides