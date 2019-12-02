Unclaimed Arizona Lottery $14M jackpot ticket expires Dec. 2

article

Time has officially run out for the person holding on to a lottery ticket worth more than $14 million.

"The Pick" ticket was sold at a Circle K gas station in Goodyear back in June. The winning numbers were 4, 14, 22, 24, 28 and 43.

Lottery winners have six months to claim their tickets. If they didn't claim their winnings by 5 p.m. December 2, they lose out on that money and the Arizona Lottery distributes the funds to several different organizations.

Online: https://www.arizonalottery.com/winners/unclaimed-prizes