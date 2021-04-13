UPS driver nears retirement after 45 years and 4 million miles on the road

Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
until TUE 10:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
9
Red Flag Warning
from WED 12:00 PM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim
Red Flag Warning
from WED 1:00 PM MDT until WED 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Fire Weather Watch
from THU 12:00 PM MDT until THU 9:00 PM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Fire Weather Watch
from THU 11:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
Fire Weather Watch
from THU 12:00 PM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
Wind Advisory
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until TUE 10:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Wind Advisory
from WED 10:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
Wind Advisory
from WED 11:00 AM MDT until WED 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264

UPS driver nears retirement after 45 years and 4 million miles on the road

By
Published 
Heartwarming News
FOX 10 Phoenix

UPS driver nears retirement after 45 years and 4 million miles on the road

A UPS driver is celebrating his major accomplishments as a UPS driver with a well-deserved retirement after 45 years and 4 million miles on the road.

PHOENIX - For a 74-year-old Valley man, it's time for retirement after logging more than four million miles on the road for UPS.

It's a rare accomplishment to not only stay at one company for 45 years, but UPS says there isn’t anyone who rivals Paul Scott’s accomplishments, including his millions of miles driven.

Now, he's ready to park his truck and celebrate his achievements.

"It is the best job, it is the best job," Scott remarked.

Every day for the last 45 years, he inspects his truck, makes sure it is all good to go on the road, and then begins his journey as a feeder driver for UPS.

"I love driving. I really do," he said.

On his shift, Scott drives from Phoenix to El Paso and back. Believe it or not, no matter how many times he has done the drive, he says he never gets bored.

"I enjoyed it. I really did. I enjoyed being out on the road. I like being by myself," he said.

Another major, and rare, accomplishment is during these 45 years, he has driven four million miles with no accidents.

"I wanted to make it to four million and I did," he said, adding, "I like round numbers. If I have a bill and I write a tip, I write a round number."

Now though, after putting in the miles, it is time to say goodbye to life on the road so he can have more time at home.

Scott has just over a week left on the job then he says he plans to spend more time with his wife and dogs.