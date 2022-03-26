Vacant Phoenix apartment complex goes up in flames
PHOENIX - Phoenix firefighters extinguished a vacant apartment complex fire on the afternoon of Saturday, March 26.
A fire broke out around 2 p.m. near 19th and Southern avenues at an apartment complex, says Phoenix Fire Capt. Todd Keller. When crews arrived, they found fire and smoke coming from the interior of the single-story complex.
They began searching for residents inside the units, but as they were battling the fire, they realized it was a vacant structure.
There are no reported injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
