Vacant Phoenix apartment complex goes up in flames

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Photo courtesy of the Phoenix Fire Department

Phoenix firefighters extinguished a vacant apartment complex fire on the afternoon of Saturday, March 26.

A fire broke out around 2 p.m. near 19th and Southern avenues at an apartment complex, says Phoenix Fire Capt. Todd Keller. When crews arrived, they found fire and smoke coming from the interior of the single-story complex.

They began searching for residents inside the units, but as they were battling the fire, they realized it was a vacant structure.

There are no reported injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Related Stories:

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: