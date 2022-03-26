Lane splitting: New Arizona law lets motorcyclists share lanes with cars at stoplights
PHOENIX - Motorcyclists in Arizona will soon be able to ride between lanes in stopped traffic.
Gov. Doug Ducey has signed SB 1273, which allows motorcycle riders to pass a car stopped in the same lane.
The move is only legal if:
- The speed limit is 45 miles per hour
- The motorcycle is not going faster than 15 miles per hour
- The street is divided into at least two lanes with the same direction of travel
Supporters say the law will help riders avoid being sandwiched between two cars or rear-ended.
The bill takes effect 90 days after the legislative session ends.
