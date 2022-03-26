Lane splitting: New Arizona law lets motorcyclists share lanes with cars at stoplights

Motorcyclists in Arizona will soon be able to ride between lanes in stopped traffic.

Gov. Doug Ducey has signed SB 1273, which allows motorcycle riders to pass a car stopped in the same lane.

The move is only legal if:

The speed limit is 45 miles per hour

The motorcycle is not going faster than 15 miles per hour

The street is divided into at least two lanes with the same direction of travel

Supporters say the law will help riders avoid being sandwiched between two cars or rear-ended.

The bill takes effect 90 days after the legislative session ends.

