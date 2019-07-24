Valley business turns trash into treasure while helping out veterans

PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- Many people may have heard the phrase "one man's trash is another man's treasure", and a Phoenix company is doing everything they can to stay true to this statement.

JDog Junk Removal & Hauling keeps good items out of landfills and helps people in the process. Their business is all about doing everything they can to either dispose of items in a sustainable way for the planet and to help veterans in need.

"This is something that someone brought in that decided it is no longer fitting for their house," said Anthony Calderon, JDog's Business Development Director, as he stood near a sofa set.

Now, they are a treasure.

"This last piece is broken, so we will fix that and clean it up," said Calderon.

JDog is a Phoenix-based, veteran-owned, operated and staffed company. They offer junk removal and hauling services for residents and businesses. They don't just throw it away. They will either repair it or give it to someone in need.

"A lot of the stuff they bring in, we donate to veteran organizations," said Calderon.

Or they will make it a priority to recycle it. They say 65% to 80% of what they bring in won't end up in a landfill.

"When we bring in a load, we will actually tear the load apart to ensure that we only take what is landfill items to the landfill," said Calderon.

As for the mattress, crews stripped it down, pulled out all the recyclable items, and only disposed of 30% of it. They say they do all of this to help the community with their junk in a sustainable way, and to also help the people who have served the country.