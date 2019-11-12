Valley doctor using cutting-edge technology to melt fat, tighten skin

A procedure recently developed can melt your fat from the inside, tighten up your skin and is not surgical. It's called BodyTite, and a Valley doctor is using this new, cutting-edge technology to help patients.

This new procedure allows doctors to melt fat with a needle, not requiring actual surgery or anesthesia.

"I would call this minimally invasive because there is no actual cutting of the skin," said Dr. Carlos Mata with Natural Results Plastic Surgery.

Dr. Mata, at Natural Results Plastic Surgery in Scottsdale, is one of the only doctors in the Valley that uses BodyTite.

It can tighten any part of the body from the forehead, eyebrows, eyelids, jowls, bra roll fat, armpit fat, abdomen and legs.

"Anything you can put a needle into you can treat that area," said Dr. Mata.

Doctors use a tool that is attached to a needle and they insert the needle inside the body.

"This is the only part that goes into the patient so that is relatively small the size of an 18-gauge needle," said Dr. Mata.

Once inside, the doctor rubs the tool back and forth. The needle heats up to about 154 degrees Fahrenheit. This temperature melts the fat and tightens the skin.

"Everyone is looking for the ability to look better without the cutting so from that standpoint, it is just a needle poke so it is non-surgical comes with surgical results," said Dr. Mata.

In before and after results, arms and the abdomen appear tighter.

"Every woman has extra laxity here so we use our BodyTite," said Dr. Mata.

Holly Ritts is getting her consultation for the BodyTite procedure.

"I think the best part of it, it sounds like a one and done procedure," said Holly Ritts, potential patient.

She is a busy mom of three and says no matter how hard she works out, she is still unhappy with some areas of her body. She says this procedure could be a game-changer for her.

"It is nice to know I can come in and not be put under or have to do general anesthesia," said Ritts.

Dr. Mata says depending on where you get the treatment, swelling can last for a few days, but there is no true downtime. Mata says candidates are anyone from people in their 20s to mid-50s. The procedure can cost several thousands of dollars and can take up to six months to see full results.

Dr. Mata says he is seeing a difference in his patient's physical appearance and demeanor.

"All of a sudden somebody is wearing shorts because we did their legs or someone is wearing a halter top when we did their abdomen," said Dr. Mata.

Dr. Mata says this is the only procedure out there that can treat an entire body from head to toe. He says the results can vary from patient to patient.