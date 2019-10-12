Valley girl with cystic fibrosis drafted onto GCU softball team

Kennedy Headlee, who was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis, has become the newest member of the Grand Canyon University's women's softball team.

With a huge smile on her face, Kennedy's excitement was contagious during a draft day celebration officially welcoming her to Grand Canyon University's women's softball team.

"Kennedy is 5-year-old and she's diagnosed with cystic fibrosis, which is a disease when mucus builds up in the lungs," said Kirstin Headlee, Kennedy's mom.

Team Impact gave Kennedy the opportunity to join the team. They are an organization that connects children facing serious and chronic illnesses with local college athletic teams, forming lifelong bonds and life-changing outcomes.

"When we found out we were going to be with GCU softball we dove right in, the girls it was like they have never skipped a beat and knew each other their entire lives so this is amazing," said Kirstin.

As they share this amazing bond, Kennedy will be able to attend softball practices, games, team dinners, events and more.

"She'll get to go to batting practices, she'll meet with them for dinners, ice cream, we've met for ice cream," said Kirstin.

Team Impact has matched more than 1,800 children with more than 600 colleges and universities in 48 states.

During this journey, Team Impact's goal for Kennedy is to gain strength, camaraderie and support, while student athletes gain a perspective they can't learn in a classroom.