Valley gym offers fitness classes to get kids outside and exercise

The pandemic is impacting everyone, but for kids, it can be especially hard being away from friends, with many days spent on tablets and in front of TVs.

Bell Fitness in Litchfield Park is offering fitness classes to get kids outside and moving.

Sarah Hoag says her kids are loving the fitness classes.

"I've seen my kids' confidence grow - they don't complain about coming even though he gets them going the whole way through," said Hoag. "I think it's fun, it's nice to be able to just do something. With this COVID-19, it's shutting everything down, it gets really boring."

Visit their Facebook page here.