Valley gym offers fitness classes to get kids outside and exercise

Litchfield Park
Bell Fitness is offering children a chance to get outside and move their bodies in a safe and healthy environment during the coronavirus pandemic. It's helping kids not feel so cooped up while schools are closed.

LITCHFIELD PARK, Ariz. - The pandemic is impacting everyone, but for kids, it can be especially hard being away from friends, with many days spent on tablets and in front of TVs.

Bell Fitness in Litchfield Park is offering fitness classes to get kids outside and moving.

Sarah Hoag says her kids are loving the fitness classes.

"I've seen my kids' confidence grow - they don't complain about coming even though he gets them going the whole way through," said Hoag. "I think it's fun, it's nice to be able to just do something. With this COVID-19, it's shutting everything down, it gets really boring."

