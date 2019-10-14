Valley teen hospitalized after being found unresponsive due to vaping-related illness

A 16-year-old girl is currently being treated in the Intensive Care Unit at Phoenix Children's Hospital after being found unresponsive due to a vaping-related illness.

Betty Ford, the teen's mother, says she was told by her daughter's friends she had been vaping for the past two years, and she had no idea.

"Devastated as a parent, I feel like a total failure," said Betty Ford.

It's been a rough week for Betty. Her 16-year-old daughter Samantha was rushed to the hospital last Tuesday after being found unresponsive on her bed by her friends.

"They thought she was playing possum and they started to holler because she was gurgling and she seemed stiff and I said call 911," said Betty.

Doctors say she has a vaping-related illness.

"They found lots of vapes in her room when the police officers looked in there," explained Betty. "Nicotine in the oils and doctors mentioned that if they were off-market vitamin E oils they are very dangerous when heated up."

Betty tells FOX 10 that Samantha's lungs were bleeding and she went into cardiac arrest. Her heart is only at 30 percent.

"It looks like she is going to be ok," says Betty.

Doctors say Samantha may be at Phoenix Children's Hospital for at least five weeks. Monday was the first day that she has been able to communicate.