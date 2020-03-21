Valley volunteers work to make medical gowns as COVID-19 cases grow

As cases of the coronavirus grow in Arizona and other states nationally, the need for more protective equipment for health care workers grows as well.

At FABRIC, a fashion incubator and warehouse in Tempe, a team of volunteers is ready to amend that problem.

Jessica Wenger McPhaul and her husband have developed a company called Naked Rebellion, which makes nude-colored bras for a diverse range of women.

Now, they might be shifting gears because of COVID-19.

"It's really nice to be able to feel like you can come and do something that's really going to matter and really help people," McPhaul said.

The founder of FABRIC, Sherri Barry, says she hear health care providers were in short supply of these protective gowns.

"An average healthcare work will go through half a dozen or more of these a day," Barry said.

Barry says they're started making similar gowns with FDA-approved material and will have the state's department of health services approval to distribute soon.

"[We've been] flooded with people who want to help us," says Barry. "It's been everywhere from healthcare organizations to first responders...so we know this is a huge need."

Their building stands ready with sewing machines and volunteers once approval is made.