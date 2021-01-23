Valley woman asks for tips leading to the arrest of suspect who killed her husband

A Valley woman is asking for help finding the driver who hit and killed her husband late last year.

Thirty-seven-year-old Donald Schnock was standing outside of his car on Nov. 7 when he was hit by a driver near 29th and Roosevelt streets.

The driver left the scene in what appears to be a white SUV. Police say it could either be a Chevrolet Tahoe, a GMC Yukon or a Cadillac Escalade.

Schnock's wife still can't believe he's gone.



"More importantly, I don't think I've gotten the opportunity to forgive or understand the person that did this. I would like to understand if they were distracted, if they were impaired, if they were afraid. I would like to understand what was going through their head at the time they struck and killed my husband and their father and just left them there," his wife said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. You may be eligible for a cash reward.